Kupwara area residents aghast over lack of basic amenities

“Earlier we had a health centre here but since the area came under the local army camp, most people, especially womenfolk are reluctant to visit the centre,” a resident of Kumkadi said.

“The area not only lacks adequate staff but also basic diagnostic facilities and pregnancy care,” another resident said.

“At the times of medical emergencies during winters we are forced to shift patients on makeshift stretchers by walking several kilometers to reach a place where we board a vehicle. The area does not have the facility of an ambulance,” he said.

“We are compelled to either shift pregnant women to Kupwara or Srinagar for lack of pregnancy care here,” a local youth said.

In absence of mobile connectivity in Kumkadi, people here feel isolated and dejected.

Residents also expressed resentment against the authorities for miserably failing to upgrade the existing road of Kumkadi.

Every year Border Roads Organisation (BRO) carries out patch work on the road but that does not last till the next year.

Kumkadi that consists of over 100 households remains cut off from the district headquarters for several months due to intense snowfall that the area witnesses.