Kupwara DDC members, BDC chairmen protest over power cuts

Kupwara: Scores of District Development Council Members (DDC) and Block Development Council chairmen in Kupwara Thursday staged protest against Power Development Department (PDD) for unscheduled power cuts across the district.
They said that the concerned department has miserably failed to ensure adequate electricity even in the holy month of Ramadan.
“We fail to understand that even after promise by the concerned department about availability of adequate power supply in the holy month of Ramadan why authorities are resorting to usual power cuts," said District Development Council (DDC) member Natnusa Advocate Zahoor Ahmad.
"The miserable situation of electricity has exposed the tall claims of authorities. The department has even failed to ensure the electricity during Suhoor and Iftar time," said Block Development Council Chairman Pohru Showkat Hassan Pandit.
"We fail to understand why department is not adhering to their own schedule that too in the month of Ramadan. Everyone was hoping that adequate supply of electricity would be made available to consumers in this holy month. The improvement in supply claims made by higher officials of PDD before the beginning of Ramadhan however turned out to be hoax," said another protestor.