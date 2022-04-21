Kupwara DDC members, BDC chairmen protest over power cuts

Kupwara: Scores of District Development Council Members (DDC) and Block Development Council chairmen in Kupwara Thursday staged protest against Power Development Department (PDD) for unscheduled power cuts across the district.

They said that the concerned department has miserably failed to ensure adequate electricity even in the holy month of Ramadan.

“We fail to understand that even after promise by the concerned department about availability of adequate power supply in the holy month of Ramadan why authorities are resorting to usual power cuts," said District Development Council (DDC) member Natnusa Advocate Zahoor Ahmad.