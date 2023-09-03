KUPWARA DIARY

Several Lolab villages without drinking water
The residents of Diver area of Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them potable drinking water for the past three weeks.
The residents of Dar Mohalla, Naik Mohalla, Kumar Mohalla, Najar Mohalla, Wani Mohalla, and Ganie Mohalla of Diver, Lolab said that they were facing acute shortage of drinking water for over three weeks but the concerned department was doing nothing to mitigate their problem.
They said that the taps in the area had run dry as a result of which they didn’t have a drop of water to drink.
“We are unable to understand why the concerned has failed to provide us water for all these days,” a local said.
The residents said that they had brought this issue into the notice of the concerned department several times but to no avail.
They said that, earlier, they also staged a protest against the shortage of water but their problem was not redressed.
Meanwhile, the concerned Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Jal Shakti Department, Towseef Ahmad Zargar told Greater Kashmir that due to laying of new pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the water supply was affected.
However, he refuted the claims of the people that they were without drinking water for the past three weeks.
“For the past five days water supply has remained affected in these areas due to laying of new pipes. Since 95 percent of work is completed, people will get tap water by Monday,” Zargar said.
PHC Magam lacks basic facilities
The residents of Magam and adjoining villages have complained about inadequate healthcare and lack of basic diagnostic facilities at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Magam in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The residents said that the health centre established in 1987 had never remained a priority for the concerned authorities.
“The inadequate staff at PHC Magam has always been a problem due to which patient care has been hit badly. This health centre lacks the basic infrastructure required for its smooth functioning,” said Shabir Ahmad, a local. “Only few doctors and paramedics are posted here which does not suffice the need and is telling upon the smooth functioning of the health centre.”
The residents said that due to the lack of diagnostic facilities here, patients usually prefer to visit District Hospital Handwara or Kupwara, which affects the inhabitants economically.
They said that due to the non-availability of a gynecologist, pregnancy care was also hit badly and women of the area face severe hardships.
The residents said that though they have been pressing for specialised doctors including gynecologist and basic facilities at PHC Magam for many years, nothing had happened.
They demanded that the health centre be shifted to an area in the plains.
The residents said that since the health centre is located in a hilly area, patients do not prefer to visit the centre.
They have requested the concerned authorities and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter personally and redress their grievances so that people heave a sigh of relief.
Sochalyari village craves for mobile connectivity
The residents of Sochalyari village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district said that the area lacks mobile connectivity due to which they were subjected to severe hardships.
They said that at a time when 5G mobile internet had been launched at most places in Kashmir, they were still without mobile connectivity.
“We have to walk several kilometers to reach a specific place where our mobiles catch a signal following which we make a call at the time of emergency. Rest of the time our mobiles are mere playing gadgets,” said a local. “The students of our area face the brunt due to lack of mobile connectivity. The students of different classes aren’t able to clear their doubts online. Even those preparing for different job exams are also suffering due to lack of mobile internet.”
The residents have appealed the authorities for redressal of their grievances so that the hardships being faced by them come to an end.