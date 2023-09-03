KUPWARA DIARY

Several Lolab villages without drinking water

The residents of Diver area of Lolab area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them potable drinking water for the past three weeks.

The residents of Dar Mohalla, Naik Mohalla, Kumar Mohalla, Najar Mohalla, Wani Mohalla, and Ganie Mohalla of Diver, Lolab said that they were facing acute shortage of drinking water for over three weeks but the concerned department was doing nothing to mitigate their problem.

They said that the taps in the area had run dry as a result of which they didn’t have a drop of water to drink.

“We are unable to understand why the concerned has failed to provide us water for all these days,” a local said.

The residents said that they had brought this issue into the notice of the concerned department several times but to no avail.

They said that, earlier, they also staged a protest against the shortage of water but their problem was not redressed.

Meanwhile, the concerned Assistant Engineer (AE) of the Jal Shakti Department, Towseef Ahmad Zargar told Greater Kashmir that due to laying of new pipes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the water supply was affected.

However, he refuted the claims of the people that they were without drinking water for the past three weeks.

“For the past five days water supply has remained affected in these areas due to laying of new pipes. Since 95 percent of work is completed, people will get tap water by Monday,” Zargar said.