KUPWARA DIARY

Residents of Zaferkhani area of Handwara suffer due to lack of basic amenities

Residents of Zaferkhani, a remote village in north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District have complained about the lack of basic amenities in their area, resulting in severe hardships to the inhabitants.

Residents said that the area consists of over 150 households but they have been deprived of better road connectivity. Infact the village has no road which would connect it to another part of village called Check Zaferkhani.

"With no road connectivity people from Zaferkhani are forced to walk through dense forest to reach Check Zaferkhani and same happens with the people of Check Zaferkhani when they are supposed to visit our village," Rafiq a local told Greater Kashmir.

"Er Rashid during his MLA tenure, had approved construction of a road for our village but that was left midway due reasons best known to the concerned authorities," he added.

The residents complained about lack of better health facilities in their area. They said that for a small ailment, they are forced to visit NTPHC Kukroosa for treatment which happens to be several kilometers away from their village.

Residents appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally look into the grievances so that the hardships people are living with can be redressed.

Check Sarmarg residents demand road repairs

The residents of Check Sarmarg in north Kashmir’s Handwara have appealed authorities to repair the road leading to their village.

The residents said that earlier they had not any road for their village and they would walk through the forests to reach the village but later some eight years ago a road was constructed under NREGA.

They said that only earth work was carried on the road and after the passage of over ten years no macadamisation or other repair work has been taken up by the authorities, which gives tough time to the inhabitants.

The residents said that almost 100 meters of the road has caved in but authorities were doing nothing to repair it.

They demanded early macadamisation of the road so that their miseries would end sooner.