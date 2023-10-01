KUPWARA DIARY

Overhead water tank in Langate area awaits completion for 8 years

The residents of Khanoo and adjacent villages in north Kashmir's Kupwara district have expressed strong resentment against Jal Shakti Department for failing to complete the under construction over head water tank from last eight years with the result people are facing lot of hardships due to lack of potable drinking water.

The residents said that the project was sanctioned in the year 2014 following which work was started but after the passage of eight years it is not being completed much to the disappointment of locals.

They said that the project once completed would provide drinking water to Khanoo, Babagund, Kacree, Ujroo, Lalbugh and few other villages. They said that over thousand households reside in these villages.

The residents said that the project is being constructed with 13.5 crores and out of which 6 crores stand already approved.

They said that 70 lakhs have been spent on the construction of over head water tank and remaining work is not being taken up due to the reasons best known to authorities.

"The project includes construction of filtration plant and laying of pipes to the above villages, leave filtration plant and pipes aside, the over head tank has not been completed till date," a local told Greater Kashmir.

"We are forced to use contaminated water from a local Nallah which always poses threat of water borne diseases to us," he added.

The residents said that they have brought this issue to the notice of concern department on numerous occasions but to no avail.

They have sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that their demand is met at the earliest.