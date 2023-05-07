KUPWARA DISTRICT DIARY

Kachloo Qaziabad residents demand drinking water

The residents of Kachloo- Qaziabad, in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have complained that their area is without drinking water for the last several years and the concerned department was not taking up any concrete step to meet the demand of locals.

The residents said that they were forced to use contaminated water from a local stream which was really telling upon their health. “We always remain apprehensive about the contaminated water because earlier we have faced the brunt due to water borne diseases,” said a local.

They said that although an overhead tank worth Rs 9.8 crore was approved in the year 2019 but only 20 percent work has been carried out on it, leaving locals anguished.

“On the one hand the concerned department was claiming to provide water to every household but on the other we are being deprived of our basic right,” said another local.

“I have not seen tap water in our village since my childhood. I am 20 years old now but have not seen water running through pipes in our village,” he added.

Locals said that they have taken up the matter with the concerned on numerous times but to no avail.

The residents have appealed to authorities to redress their genuine grievances by way of providing them drinking water at the earliest.

Meanwhile, an official at PHE Division Handwara said that due to lack of funds, work was at halt.

“The project has now been kept under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) and hopefully funds would be released soon following which remaining construction work would be carried out,” he added.