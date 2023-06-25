KUPWARA DISTRICT DIARY

Huge potholes welcome passengers at Bus Stand Handwara
Handwara bus stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is in pathetic condition reflecting the apathy of concerned authorities.
The huge potholes within bus stand have been giving tough time to the commuters since two years but authorities seem to be unmoved, adding to the woes of people.
“Huge potholes within bus stand are often filled with muddy rainwater. It has become a common scene to see passengers run away to avoid being splashed with muddy water whenever vehicles come near a pothole,” a usual visitor told Greater Kashmir.
The shopkeepers running shops in the bus stand said that although previous year a small portion was macadamised but unknowingly majority of the area was left out thus putting the people into a lot of inconvenience.
They have demanded immediate black topping of the bus stand to fill up the potholes, so that the miseries being faced by the general public may end.
When this issue was brought into the notice of Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Handwara, Sohail Ahmad, he said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been forwarded to Director Urban Local Bodies. “Once the amount is released, macadamisation would be carried out on war footing,” he added.
Kalaroose residents demand x-ray technician at PHC
The residents of Kalaroose and adjacent areas have urged the administration to appoint an x-ray technician at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) so that the x-ray plant in the hospital is made operational.
The residents said that although a digital x-ray plant was allotted to the hospital but that has not been installed even after several months have passed. “Even the manual x-ray plant used to remain non-functional here due to the lack of a technician,” Altaf Ahmad a local told Greater Kashmir.
The residents said that the hospital also possesses an ECG machine but that has never been put to use due to lack of the technician.
“The local PRI members recently out of their own fund, sanctioned Rs 18 lakh for the procurement of specialised analyzers and other equipments to be installed at hospital laboratory but due to lack of space, the equipments are eating the dust. The existing lab is operating in a small room where analyzers can’t be installed with the result locals are forced to carry out the diagnostic tests at private laboratories,” said another local.
The residents said that even a USG machine has been procured for the hospital but due to lack of a specialised doctor, it is not being used what so ever.
The residents have now sought intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray in this regard so that their hardships may end.
People demand full time Executive Engineer at PDD Handwara
The locals in Handwara Sub District have urged authorities to depute full time Executive Engineer at PDD office Handwara.
The locals said that two years ago, the then Executive Engineer attained superannuation but his replacement was yet to be made giving tough time to the general public.
"Although additional charge was given to Executive Engineer Kupwara but after he was transferred recently, the charge has been given to some other engineer based in Srinagar," a local told Greater Kashmir.
Contractors are also anguished and demanded full time posting of an Executive Engineer at Handwara. "I have been waiting for last three days to get my grievance addressed but due to unavailability of Executive Engineer, I am left high and dry," he added.
The residents have demanded concerned authorities to depute a full time Executive Engineer at PDD Handwara division, so that the hardships being faced by the people may end.