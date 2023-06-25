KUPWARA DISTRICT DIARY

Huge potholes welcome passengers at Bus Stand Handwara

Handwara bus stand in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is in pathetic condition reflecting the apathy of concerned authorities.

The huge potholes within bus stand have been giving tough time to the commuters since two years but authorities seem to be unmoved, adding to the woes of people.

“Huge potholes within bus stand are often filled with muddy rainwater. It has become a common scene to see passengers run away to avoid being splashed with muddy water whenever vehicles come near a pothole,” a usual visitor told Greater Kashmir.

The shopkeepers running shops in the bus stand said that although previous year a small portion was macadamised but unknowingly majority of the area was left out thus putting the people into a lot of inconvenience.

They have demanded immediate black topping of the bus stand to fill up the potholes, so that the miseries being faced by the general public may end.

When this issue was brought into the notice of Executive Engineer Roads and Buildings (R&B) Handwara, Sohail Ahmad, he said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been forwarded to Director Urban Local Bodies. “Once the amount is released, macadamisation would be carried out on war footing,” he added.