Kupwara girl earns livelihood through mushroom cultivation

“After getting proper training, the Agriculture Department provided me with 100 bags of compost required for mushroom cultivation. I sowed seed in the month of March and now I harvest 2-3 kgs of crop every day. As it is a technical process so I am in constant touch with the experts, hopefully with the passage of time, I will be able to harvest more than 20kg of crops every day,” she said.

Bilqeesa added that she was attracted to mushroom cultivation as it requires minimal investment and less manpower which is an advantage for women like her who are either studying or working. Bilqeesa who is pursuing Masters in Social Work from IGNOU drew inspiration of setting her own business very early. “I do want to be an employer instead of working under someone. A government employee hardly manages to earn hand to mouth while as the scenario is altogether for being a businessman,” Bilqeesa told this correspondent.