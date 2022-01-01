Kupwara girl students demand commerce, home science streams

Kupwara: Female students who yearn to opt for commerce and home science streams at secondary level have demanded that these streams should be introduced at all Girls Higher Secondary schools of Kupwara so that they can pursue studies according to their interest.
An official told Greater Kashmir that out of six girls higher secondary schools of Kupwara, Commerce was being taught only in two while as Home Science had not been introduced yet in Kupwara.
He said that in Girls Higher Secondary school Trehgam and Tanghdar, Commerce was available but in Girls Higher Secondary school Sogam, Kupwara, Handwara and Langate, Commerce had not been yet introduced, making the students tosuffer.
Scores of girl students, who have recently appeared in the 10th class examination, told Greater Kashmir that they were shocked to know that Commerce and Home science streams have not been yet introduced in all Girls Higher Secondary schools of the district, which according to them was disparity towards girls.
“I yearn to become a chartered accountant and for that I am supposed to pass 12th class in commerce stream but due to lack of this stream at Girls Higher Secondary School Kupwara, I may not be able to fulfill my dream,” said a girl student.
“Don’t know how authorities are talking about equal rights to women when we are being deprived from that stream in which we yearn to continue our studies and make career,” another girl said.
She said that they were told to take admission in those nearby boys higher secondary schools where commerce was being taught but according to her “studying with boys would never be feasible for girls,”.
Non availability of Home Science in Kupwara has left the girl students anguished. They said that since girls were excelling in Home Science, so non availability of this stream in Kupwara was injustice to them.
“Home Science is being taught at few higher secondary schools of Srinagar but due to financial constraints I am unable to move out of Kashmir or even take admission in Srinagar. Since my father happens to be a small shopkeeper so it is impossible for him to manage my expenses while staying in Srinagar,” she added.
They have appealed authorities that both Commerce and Home Science streams should be introduced in all Girls Higher Secondary schools of Kupwara so that they can make their career in the respective fields.
They have sought immediate intervention of Director School Eduaction Kashmir in this regard.