Kupwara girl turns her passion of calligraphy into profession

Humaira said that till date she had developed several calligraphy works which audience had liked.

“People now approach me to buy my calligraphy works, sketches, and paintings which really inspire me to continue with this art,” she said.

“Art has remained therapeutic since ages. We are just continuing the legacy our ancestors have left behind and once you are into it, there can’t be a better therapy as refreshing as art. It gives you a better peace of mind, joyous feelings and a refreshing soul.”

Humaira said that so far the journey had been pretty smooth.

“When you develop interest in something it gets highly enjoyable. I have made it my hobby now and with each passing day I elevate my skills and get more passionate towards my art,” she said.

“I usually write Quranic verses in calligraphy form but now people come up with their demands and I try to live up to their expectations. Even young girls from my locality have developed interest in calligraphy. They come to me to learn this art. I feel privileged and honoured to teach them the art. Modern generation is too good at knowing their strengths and weaknesses and they should keep moulding themselves until their skills reach perfection.”