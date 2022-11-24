Kupwara girl turns her passion of calligraphy into profession

Kupwara: Humaira Tabbasum a 22 year old girl from Radbugh, a remote village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has been enthusiastic about painting and sketching since her childhood which later helped her become an accomplished calligraphy artist.
Humaira, a postgraduate student in Environmental Sciences has not been to any art school to learn calligraphy but learnt the techniques on her own.
“During my school days, I used to draw sketches of my friends and teachers which won me appreciation and recognition. Later in college, I developed an interest in calligraphy. Since I was good at painting and sketching, it helped me a lot to be an accomplished calligraphy artist. Videos of renowned calligraphy artists on YouTube also helped me to come up with new designs,” Humaira said. “Earlier my family members would not allow me to do calligraphy but with the passage of time they understood the importance of art. Now they are very supportive and want me to continue.”
Humaira said that till date she had developed several calligraphy works which audience had liked.
“People now approach me to buy my calligraphy works, sketches, and paintings which really inspire me to continue with this art,” she said.
“Art has remained therapeutic since ages. We are just continuing the legacy our ancestors have left behind and once you are into it, there can’t be a better therapy as refreshing as art. It gives you a better peace of mind, joyous feelings and a refreshing soul.”
Humaira said that so far the journey had been pretty smooth.
“When you develop interest in something it gets highly enjoyable. I have made it my hobby now and with each passing day I elevate my skills and get more passionate towards my art,” she said.
“I usually write Quranic verses in calligraphy form but now people come up with their demands and I try to live up to their expectations. Even young girls from my locality have developed interest in calligraphy. They come to me to learn this art. I feel privileged and honoured to teach them the art. Modern generation is too good at knowing their strengths and weaknesses and they should keep moulding themselves until their skills reach perfection.”