Kupwara gold medalist trio makes district proud

Kupwara: Three youth from Kupwara who received gold medals from President RamnathKovind during the recent convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU) have brought laurels to the entire district.
One among them, Peerzada Muhammad Zahid who is a son of a farmer hails from a very far off place, ChandigamLolab.
Zahid has been awarded gold medal in Urdu subject.
He did his Masters in Urdu from KU in 2020 with 86 percent.
He is currently enrolled for the integrated PhD programme at KU.
Zahid qualified UGC-NET while he was in MA 3rd semester and after the completion of his degree, he qualified UGC-JRF which paved way for him to get enrolled for PhD.
“The expenses needed for doing PhD always haunted me as I belong to a poor family. Due to financial constraints I had given up the dream of doing PhD until I qualified Junior Research Fellowship (JRF),” Zahid told Greater Kashmir.
He is an alumni of the Government Degree College Sogam.
Zahid said that it was due to his teachers, especially Assistant Professor DrMohsinMaqbool and DrParvizAhmad, that he developed interest to go for Masters in Urdu.
Zahid, who has been simultaneously preparing for civil services, said that his happiness went beyond limits when he qualified the PhD entrance.
“I will be the first student in entire area to get a PhD degree. My aim is to contribute towards Urdu literature,” Zahid said.
Another youth Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of KahiporaRajwar, Handwara was given gold medal for being topper in the department of Geology.
Fayaz, son of a class IV employee, completed his graduation from GDC Handwara in 2017.
"I ranked second in the entrance test and topped my batch with 82.2 percent," Fayaz said.
He is currently enrolled in PhD programme at KU and yearns to be earthquake geologist.
"Since Kashmir is an earthquake prone area, there is much scope in this field here," he said.
One more youth from BatporaLangateHandwara received gold medal in Disaster Management for his meritorious performance.
Asif Iqbal Shah, son of a known Physics lecturer has science background.
Asif, an alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has done his Bachelors in Physics Honours.
"Since I have been preparing for civil services, I thought about going for Masters in such a subject that could bear me fruit in qualifying the prestigious UPSC exams," he said.
Asif, who is presently working as contractual lecturer in GDC Handwara, qualified UGC-NET the previous year..