Kupwara gold medalist trio makes district proud

Kupwara: Three youth from Kupwara who received gold medals from President RamnathKovind during the recent convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU) have brought laurels to the entire district.

One among them, Peerzada Muhammad Zahid who is a son of a farmer hails from a very far off place, ChandigamLolab.

Zahid has been awarded gold medal in Urdu subject.

He did his Masters in Urdu from KU in 2020 with 86 percent.

He is currently enrolled for the integrated PhD programme at KU.

Zahid qualified UGC-NET while he was in MA 3rd semester and after the completion of his degree, he qualified UGC-JRF which paved way for him to get enrolled for PhD.

“The expenses needed for doing PhD always haunted me as I belong to a poor family. Due to financial constraints I had given up the dream of doing PhD until I qualified Junior Research Fellowship (JRF),” Zahid told Greater Kashmir.

He is an alumni of the Government Degree College Sogam.

Zahid said that it was due to his teachers, especially Assistant Professor DrMohsinMaqbool and DrParvizAhmad, that he developed interest to go for Masters in Urdu.

Zahid, who has been simultaneously preparing for civil services, said that his happiness went beyond limits when he qualified the PhD entrance.