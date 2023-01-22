Kupwara-Karnah road remains blocked for 3rd day

Kupwara: As the Kupwara-Karnah road remained blocked for the third day following heavy snowfall in the area, two bodies of Karnah residents remained stuck in Kupwara.

Although the district administration has kept the bodies in the mortuaries, their relatives are demanding airlifting them so that their last rights could be performed at the earliest.

“We are going through mental trauma for the last three days as we are helpless before the circumstances. Although we are thankful to the district administration for all possible support, we want the bodies airlifted without any delay,” said a relative of one of the deceased.