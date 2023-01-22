Kupwara-Karnah road remains blocked for 3rd day

Kupwara: As the Kupwara-Karnah road remained blocked for the third day following heavy snowfall in the area, two bodies of Karnah residents remained stuck in Kupwara.
Although the district administration has kept the bodies in the mortuaries, their relatives are demanding airlifting them so that their last rights could be performed at the earliest.
“We are going through mental trauma for the last three days as we are helpless before the circumstances. Although we are thankful to the district administration for all possible support, we want the bodies airlifted without any delay,” said a relative of one of the deceased.
Muhammad Rafiq, 35, died in Srinagar due to kidney failure. He was on dialysis for the last four years. Another youth had died just two days of his marriage in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, locals of Karnah expressed anguish over the failure of the authorities of constructing a tunnel on the Kupwara-Karnah road, resulting in severe hardships to them.
“The central government last year announced that a tunnel will be constructed for the people of Karnah. Even J&K Bharatiya Janata Party chief Ravinder Raina during his visit to Karnah promised construction of the tunnel but it turned out to be a hoax,” said Tahir Qudoos, a local.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray said that due to poor visibility, the chopper is unable to take off.
“Once visibility becomes clear we will airlift both the bodies at the earliest,” he said. “We have managed food and accommodation for the relatives and I can feel their pain.”