Kupwara Private School Association elects new president

Kupwara: Kupwara Private School Association Wednesday elected Nazir Ahmad Malik as its new president. Malik won the election by securing 138 votes against Muhammad Ishaq Wani who secured 118 votes.

The last time the association elected its president was in 2011.

A total of 266 votes were registered for casting votes of which 261 voted while 5 votes were rejected.

On the occasion, the newly-elected president Malik impressed upon all school heads to deliver their best and impart quality education to the students.