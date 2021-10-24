Kupwara residents aghast at erratic power supply

Kupwara: People in Kashmir Sunday accused the authorities of failing to provide them regular power supply.
People from Lalpora, Sogam, Warnaw, Kalarose, Khumriyal, Kupwara town, Trehgam, Kralpora, Karnah, Tanghdar, Drugmulla, Nagri, Kandi, Vadhpora, Kawari, Natnusa, Maidan Chogal, Gund Chogal, Magam, Vilgam, Tarthpora, Hangikote, Sirajpora, Sunmula, Handwara town, Lower and Upper Rajwar, Mawer, Qaziabad, Pohru Chakla, and Kralgund complained about frequent power cuts in these areas.
People said that for the last two days, power supply had been reduced to only a few hours in the entire district.
The consumers said that erratic power supply had always been a problem in Kupwara.
“When only a few hours of electricity is being supplied at the start of winter, one can imagine how worse the situation can be in the midst of a chilling winter,” they said.
The students especially of the 10th and 12th standard who are scheduled to appear in board examinations next month said that irregular power supply tells upon their preparation.
The traders from Kupwara and Handwara also complained that due to irregular power supply their business was getting affected.
A senior Power Development Department (PDD) official said that due to inclement weather for the past few days, people across the district had resorted to using heating gadgets which according to him was the main cause of erratic power supply.
He said that unless people use electricity judiciously, the problem would persist.