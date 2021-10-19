Kupwara residents rue dilapidated condition of road

Kupwara: The dilapidated road condition of Melyal-Awathkulli-Satsari road of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is giving a tough time to the commuters.
The residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the claims of improving road connectivity.
“Whenever there is little downpour this road presents a stream-like view and pedestrians have to wade through water to reach their respective destinations. The school-going children are the worst sufferers,” said an aggrieved local.
The residents said that due to reasons unknown, the road had been left unattended by the concerned authorities.
They said that the public transport drivers were reluctant to ply their vehicles on this 2.5-km road stretch as a result of which people were forced to walk the distance by foot.
Locals said that at the time of emergencies, people have to bear the brunt.
They said that they brought the issue to the notice of the concerned department many times but despite passage of several years nothing concrete had materialised.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din for timely redress of their grievance.
Meanwhile, a senior official at Roads and Buildings (R&B) Division Kupwara said that the project report of this road of Rs 7.25 crore had been forwarded to Superintendent Engineer (SE) for further course of action.
“Till now, the project is unapproved. Once it is approved, only then can repairs, macadamisation and construction of the drain along the road be taken in hand,” he said.