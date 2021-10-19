Kupwara residents rue dilapidated condition of road

Kupwara: The dilapidated road condition of Melyal-Awathkulli-Satsari road of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is giving a tough time to the commuters.

The residents said that the road is dotted with potholes on multiple spots, exposing the claims of improving road connectivity.

“Whenever there is little downpour this road presents a stream-like view and pedestrians have to wade through water to reach their respective destinations. The school-going children are the worst sufferers,” said an aggrieved local.

The residents said that due to reasons unknown, the road had been left unattended by the concerned authorities.

They said that the public transport drivers were reluctant to ply their vehicles on this 2.5-km road stretch as a result of which people were forced to walk the distance by foot.