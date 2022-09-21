Kupwara road blocked in winter yet to be cleared

Kupwara: The residents of Upper Rajwara in Zachaldara tehsil of Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Wednesday expressed resentment against the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna scheme for failing to clear the landslide at Khikshi area, resulting in severe hardships to the residents of several villages.

According to residents, the landslide hit the road during winters and after the passage of over six months, the concerned department was doing nothing to clear the road.

They said that only half of the road was cleared which gives a tough time to the commuters.

The transporters of the area said that they were the worst sufferers due to the un-cleared road.