Kupwara village declared ‘micro red zone’

Kupwara: The Kupwara district administration declared UmerabadKhunbal 'A' of Handwara town as ‘micro red zone’ after several positive cases of Covid-19 were reported here Thursday.

A communiqué in this regard by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din reads: “In view of the prevailing situation and detection of several positive cases of Covid-19 virus, UmerabadKhunbal 'A' is declared ‘micro red zone’ and consequently there should be no inward or outward movement of any person and the people should stay indoors strictly.”

The order said that the surrounding villages of Umerabad tehsil of Handwara have been declared as ‘buffer zones’ and the inhabitants of these areas should also restrict their movement and not allow relatives and visitors to visit their homes without written permission of the administrator concerned.

“TehsildarHandwara should act as an administrator for ‘red’ and ‘buffer zones,’” it said.

The concerned officers have been asked to ensure the availability of basic amenities including food grains, LPG, and medicines in the ‘red’ and ‘buffer zones’.

“They should promptly respond to medical emergencies and the concerned BMO should dedicate one ambulance for the red zone,” it reads.

Meanwhile, the concerned Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed to barricade all entry points to the ‘red zone’ to prevent inward and outward movement.