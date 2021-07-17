Kupwara village residents demand regular drinking water supply

Kupwara: The residents of Khahipora Rajwar area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them regular drinking water supply.

The residents said that their village consists of three mohallas which are being provided drinking water two days a week.

They said that after the old water scheme developed defects, the concern department took a new scheme in hand to deal with the water crisis.

“The new water scheme which was approved in 2012 stands almost complete and only a handful of pipes are required to make it operational but due to reasons unknown the authorities are doing nothing concrete in this regard,” Sarpanch Ghulam Qadir told Greater Kashmir.