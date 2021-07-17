Kupwara village residents demand regular drinking water supply
Kupwara: The residents of Khahipora Rajwar area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide them regular drinking water supply.
The residents said that their village consists of three mohallas which are being provided drinking water two days a week.
They said that after the old water scheme developed defects, the concern department took a new scheme in hand to deal with the water crisis.
“The new water scheme which was approved in 2012 stands almost complete and only a handful of pipes are required to make it operational but due to reasons unknown the authorities are doing nothing concrete in this regard,” Sarpanch Ghulam Qadir told Greater Kashmir.
He said that lakhs of rupees had been spent on the construction of water storage reservoir and procuring of pipes and a small amount was required to make this scheme operational.
He said that this issue was brought to the notice of the concerned Jal Shakti Department officials numerous times and even during ‘Back to Village’ programmes it was kept on top-most priority but till date nobody had come to their rescue.
The residents said that once this scheme is completed, the entire area would get respite from the acute water shortage.
They have sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din and urged him to redress in their grievance at the earliest.
Meanwhile a senior official said that most of the undergoing water schemes in Handwara had been left half way due non-payment of bills to the contractors.
“Not only the common people but the contractors too are really suffering due to non-payment of bills which is the main cause of water schemes being left half way,” he said.