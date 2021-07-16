Kupwara village without potable water, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Dedarpora Qaziabad area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide potable water to them, making people suffer.

The residents said that few years back a water scheme was approved for the village but work on it has not been started yet.

“A year and a half ago pipes were dumped in our village but they have not been laid yet. The pipes are gathering rust,” Daljeet Singh, a local said.

The residents said that the entire village which consists of more than 200 households get drinking water from a well located in the premises of a Gurdwara.