Kupwara village without potable water, people suffer

Kupwara: The residents of Dedarpora Qaziabad area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide potable water to them, making people suffer.
The residents said that few years back a water scheme was approved for the village but work on it has not been started yet.
“A year and a half ago pipes were dumped in our village but they have not been laid yet. The pipes are gathering rust,” Daljeet Singh, a local said.
The residents said that the entire village which consists of more than 200 households get drinking water from a well located in the premises of a Gurdwara.
They alleged that the area was reeling under acute shortage of water for the past several years while the authorities had failed to take any tangible measure despite repeated pleas.
The residents said that they had taken up the issue with the concerned authorities on several occasions in the past but to no avail.
They have sought immediate intervention of LG Manoj Sinha in this regard so that their grievances are addresser at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Department, Handwara Division, Zubair Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that due to lack of funds work could not be started on this water supply scheme.
“We have kept it under the languishing projects. Hopefully, the required funds would be released at the earliest so that work can be started,” he said.