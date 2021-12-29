Kupwara villagers protest against lack of basic amenities

Kupwara: The residents of Dardasun, Kralpora in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Wednesday staged a protest against the authorities for failing to ensure basic amenities to the area.
A group of residents, mostly women appeared on Dardasun-Kralpora Road and staged a protest, bringing traffic to a complete halt.
The protesters staged a sit-in raising slogans against Jal Shakti Department and Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide them potable water and proper power supply.
They said that the Jal Shakti Department has failed to provide them with drinking water for the past seven months.
The protestors also alleged that the area was not getting a substantial power supply. Later the concerned Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Department and Naib Tehsildar Kralpora pacified the protestors.