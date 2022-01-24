Kupwara villagers protest against lack of basic amenities

Kupwara: The residents of Drugmulla and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday held a protest against the authorities for failing to ensure basic amenities to people, making them suffer.

A group of residents staged a protest on Sopore-Kupwara road thus bringing traffic to a complete halt.

They said that due to lack of adequate staff and basic diagnostic facilities at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Drugmulla, the patient care had been badly hit.