Kupwara villagers protest against lack of basic amenities

Kupwara: The residents of Drugmulla and adjacent villages in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday held a protest against the authorities for failing to ensure basic amenities to people, making them suffer.
A group of residents staged a protest on Sopore-Kupwara road thus bringing traffic to a complete halt.
They said that due to lack of adequate staff and basic diagnostic facilities at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Drugmulla, the patient care had been badly hit.
They said that among the four allotted doctors here, one was attached to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara.
“Although an X-ray plant and ECG machine were available in the hospital but due to non availability of a technician, they were of no use,” said a protestor.
He said that the hospital was functioning without an ambulance and at times of medical emergency, the people of the area were suffering badly.
The protestors alleged that the pregnancy care had also been hit badly due to non-availability of a specialised gynecologist here with the result women of the area face severe hardships and were forced to visit Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital (DH) Handwara.
They also complained about lack of a dental surgeon here.
They said that few years ago after the dental surgeon was transferred from here, his replacement was yet to be made.
The residents said that they had several times brought these grievances into the notice of concerned officials but nothing concrete has been done in this regard so far.
They demanded that the hospital should function round the clock to ease out the miseries of common people.
The residents also complained about unscheduled power cuts and lack of drinking water facility in the area.
Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer, Kupwara, Dr Bashir Ahmad said that the hardships of common people would be redressed within a month.