Kupwara villages crave for mobile connectivity

Kupwara: The residents of Budnamal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide mobile connectivity to them despite approaching the district administration numerous times.

At a distance of 40 km from Kupwara district headquarters, Budnamal consists of two panchayats including BudnamalBalla and BudnamalPayeen with around 3500 households which continually remain digitally cut off from the latest development on various fronts.

The residents said that Budnamal craves for mobile connectivity since its launch in 2003 across Kashmir.

The residents said that the area receives heavy snow during the winters and the residents face severe hardships as their area remains cutoff from the district headquarters for days together.

They said that the lack of mobile connectivity add to their woes.

The residents said that at a time when people are awaiting 5G services, they had been deprived of the basic right of mobile connectivity.