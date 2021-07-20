Kupwara villages crave for mobile connectivity
Kupwara: The residents of Budnamal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to provide mobile connectivity to them despite approaching the district administration numerous times.
At a distance of 40 km from Kupwara district headquarters, Budnamal consists of two panchayats including BudnamalBalla and BudnamalPayeen with around 3500 households which continually remain digitally cut off from the latest development on various fronts.
The residents said that Budnamal craves for mobile connectivity since its launch in 2003 across Kashmir.
The residents said that the area receives heavy snow during the winters and the residents face severe hardships as their area remains cutoff from the district headquarters for days together.
They said that the lack of mobile connectivity add to their woes.
The residents said that at a time when people are awaiting 5G services, they had been deprived of the basic right of mobile connectivity.
“With the lack of mobile connectivity and internet facility, the studies of the students have been badly hit," said a local student.
SarpanchBudnamalPayeenGhulam Muhammad told Greater Kashmir that Commandant BSF 87 Bn, Sanjay Sharma, pleaded their case for mobile connectivity before the higher officials.
"Now the only bottleneck lies with the Forest department which is not giving NOC to the telecom company for installing the mobile tower at Bobby Top," he said.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha so that their demand is redressed at the earliest.
Meanwhile, Conservator of Forests North Circle IrfanRasool told Greater Kashmir that his office had received a representation for installation of mobile tower on the forest land in Budnamal sector.
"I have discussed the issue with the higher ups. Let the inhabitants seek permission online on Parvesh portal. It will take them less than a month to get permission as their case is genuine," he said.