Kupwara: A youth from Kalaroose Kupwara died in a tertiary hospital in Srinagar after battling for life for several days.

The 15-year-old Tawseef Ahmed Mughal, son of Farooq Ahmed Mughal of Sarkuli, Kalaroose was electrocuted a few days back in his native village Kalaroose while rectifying a fault at home.

The youth had received major injuries following which he was referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment where he lost the battle of life on Sunday.