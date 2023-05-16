Kupwara youth establishes free library in remote village

Kupwara: Mubashir Mushtaq from Halmathpora, a remote village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has independently established a free library in his vicinity, thereby setting an example for others to do something better for the society by way of taking human friendly measures.

The idea of setting up the library came to his mind after witnessing several children from adjoining villages involved in child labour.

On enquiring, he came across that due to lack of books they had abandoned education. He raised a campaign against child labour in the following years and decided to offer free books to those who could not buy on their own.

He started the campaign against child labour in 2020 and came across about the plight of students with regard to lack of books. During Covid-19 restrictions the idea of setting up a library strengthened when Mubashir failed to get books to read from anywhere.

“For next one and a half year I collected books from my friends and professors in SP College Srinagar and even friends from Kupwara and my native village donated different books which paved way for me to finally establish ‘Let’s Talk Library’ in July 2022,” Mubashir Mushtaq who is pursuing Bio-Chemistry (Honours) at Shri Pratap College Srinagar told Greater Kashmir.