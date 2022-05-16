Kupwara youth's family protests to seek his whereabouts

Kupwara: The family members of a youth from Kandi Khass in north Kashmir's Kupwara district Monday blocked Kupwara-Srinagar highway at Natnusa demanding his whereabouts.
They said that the youth was missing for the last four days. "He went to his in-laws' house on May 13 and since then we don’t know his whereabouts,” said one of his relatives.
He said that the missing youth Abdul Rasheed Magrey (34) had gone to his in-laws house on May 13.
The protestors said that despite “best efforts there was no trace of him so far.”
They appealed to authorities to put in more efforts so that the missing youth could be traced soon.