Kupwara’s border area students demand free winter coaching

Kupwara: The students of border areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are demanding free winter tutorials for them.

The students from border areas including Keran, Machil, Jumgund, and Kumkadi said that though education authorities were providing free winter coaching to students living in the plains, they were unable to figure out why the authorities had not extended the same facilities to them.

“Every year we appeal to the authorities to set up a free winter coaching centre in Keran so that the poor children can benefit but the authorities never pay heed to our demands,” a local said.