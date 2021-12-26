Kupwara’s border area students demand free winter coaching

Kupwara: The students of border areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are demanding free winter tutorials for them.
The students from border areas including Keran, Machil, Jumgund, and Kumkadi said that though education authorities were providing free winter coaching to students living in the plains, they were unable to figure out why the authorities had not extended the same facilities to them.
“Every year we appeal to the authorities to set up a free winter coaching centre in Keran so that the poor children can benefit but the authorities never pay heed to our demands,” a local said.
The students of the border areas of Kupwara said that due to the financial constraints they were not able to move to Kupwara or Srinagar for private coaching. “I belong to a poor family. My father is a labourer. I am not in a position to stay on rent in Kupwara or Srinagar and take private coaching classes,” he said.
Another student of Machil said his father was a labourer who could not spend thousands of rupees on his studies to study in a private coaching centre. He said that the Department of Education should take a call in this regard and start winter tutorials in the border areas of Kupwara at the earliest.
The residents are also upset at the authorities for failing to utilise the services of local teachers regarding winter tutorials. They said that most of the local teachers from Keran, Machil, Kumkadi, and Jumgund stay in Kupwara with their families during winters.
Talking to Greater Kashmir Sarpanch of Machil, Habibullah said, “Had the authorities been serious towards the education of our wards, they would have utilised the services of these teachers for winter tutorials but no one seems to listen to our woes.” They sought immediate intervention of Director School Education Kashmir in the matter so that their children would not be deprived of their basic rights.
Chief Education Officer (CEO), Kupwara, Abdul Hameed Fani told Greater Kashmir that these areas remain snow-bound during the winter and people hardly come out of their houses. He said that the harsh weather becomes a hurdle for the department to operate winter coaching centres in these border areas.
“Lack of subject-specific teachers is another difficulty to run winter tutorials in these areas,” Fani said.