Kupwara's Khahipora residents seek development of playground

Kupwara: The residents of Khahipora and adjacent villages Monday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to develop the playground located at Galganzar area of Rajwar in Handwara sub district.
They sought that the authorities should carry out the “filling, leveling and required construction work” of the ground.
The residents said that two years back authorities approached them to donate land for construction of the playground, following which they offered them 25 kanals of land.
“We were told that this playground would be developed as one of the best in the district but two years have passed and the authorities have not completed the filling yet. This only reflects the callous attitude of concerned authorities,” a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.
“Previous year filling of the ground was carried out under MGNREGA but this year no work has been carried out so far,” he added.
“We happily donated agricultural land without any compensation so that the local players may get a chance to showcase their talent but now authorities seem to be insensitive with regard to developing this piece of land,” a local journalist Butt Farooq said.
The residents have sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray and District Development Council Member Rajwar Mir Suliaman in this regard, "so that the sufferings of local players may end."
Meanwhile Block Development Officer Rajwar Wasim Hassan Dar told Greater Kashmir that an amount of Rs 15 lakh under MGNREGA was utilised in the previous year for the filling of the ground and this year more than Rs 9 lakh is being used for the development of ground.