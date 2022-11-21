Kupwara's Khahipora residents seek development of playground

Kupwara: The residents of Khahipora and adjacent villages Monday expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to develop the playground located at Galganzar area of Rajwar in Handwara sub district.

They sought that the authorities should carry out the “filling, leveling and required construction work” of the ground.

The residents said that two years back authorities approached them to donate land for construction of the playground, following which they offered them 25 kanals of land.

“We were told that this playground would be developed as one of the best in the district but two years have passed and the authorities have not completed the filling yet. This only reflects the callous attitude of concerned authorities,” a local cricketer told Greater Kashmir.