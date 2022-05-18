KU's CCPC organises campus recruitment drive for engineering, management graduates

Srinagar: A campus recruitment drive for engineering, computer science and management graduates and post-graduates was organised by Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The event was held in collaboration with Serv Staffing Pvt. Ltd for the positions of US IT Recruiter Role.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, urged the job aspirants to build communication and interpersonal skills and work with dedication to make a mark for themselves.
Dr Mir applauded the efforts of CCPC in conducting recruitment drives on regular basis and urged the Centre to invite more corporate and business houses to create more job avenues for the unemployed youth in general and Kashmir University pass-outs in particular.
Senior faculty at Department of Management Studies Prof. S. Mufeed Ahmad, who was a special guest, impressed upon the aspirants to work hard, show utmost commitment and dedication to their work and bring laurels to their alma mater.
Director CCPC Prof Geer Mohammad Ishaq, in his welcome address, highlighted the role being played by the Centre in areas of placements, coaching and counselling of students. He also delineated the future programmes vis-à-vis campus recruitment, career counselling and coaching for competitive examinations.
On behalf of Serv Staffing, HR interviews were conducted by the company directors including Huzaifa Khan, Zeeshan Mehmood, Sheikh Farooq and Tanveer Jan.
Personal interviews and group discussions were preceded by a pre-placement talk wherein company directors highlighted the profile, prospects and accomplishments of the company.
Serv Staffing India Pvt. Ltd. deals in a diversified portfolios and delivers staffing solutions, recruitment services and consulting to its customers.
Aspirants having B.Tech. (Computer, Software, Electronics & Communication, Electrical), BCA, MCA and MBA were eligible for the recruitment drive and more than 300 candidates had registered for the drive.
Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandow and Hina Kazmi, Consultants CCPC, coordinated and hosted the event.