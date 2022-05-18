KU's CCPC organises campus recruitment drive for engineering, management graduates

Srinagar: A campus recruitment drive for engineering, computer science and management graduates and post-graduates was organised by Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The event was held in collaboration with Serv Staffing Pvt. Ltd for the positions of US IT Recruiter Role.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, urged the job aspirants to build communication and interpersonal skills and work with dedication to make a mark for themselves.