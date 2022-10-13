KU’s Law School hails elevation of alumni as CJ J&K, Ladakh HC

Srinagar: School of Law, Kashmir University on Thursday hailed the elevation of one of its alumni as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.
A statement issued here said that during a special function organized by the School of Law, the faculty members and the students hailed the elevation of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, one of its brilliant alumni as the Chief Justice of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh High Court.
The students and the staff expressed happiness over the excellent academic record of the School which has the credit of producing about a dozen of "Justices for different High Courts of India, some of whom have been elevated to the position of Chief Justices of the different High Courts of the country."
The faculty members apprised the law students about the great past of the School of Law and expressed hope that students of the faculty will continue to work hard and bring laurels to the University of Kashmir in general and the School of Law in particular.