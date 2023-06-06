KU's south campus organises blood donation camp

Anantnag: A blood donation camp was held at University of Kashmir’s south campus on Tuesday.
A statement of KU issued here said that the day-long camp was organised by Institute of Nursing, South Campus, in collaboration with Government Medical College, Anantnag.
Director, South Campus, Prof Raies Ahmad Qadri inaugurated the camp and appreciated the donors for their volunteerism and social service, and later interacted with them.
He exhorted upon the students to act as torchbearers of social service and thanked Principal, GMC, Anantnag for his support for the successful conduct of the programme.
Volunteers including, faculty, non-teaching staff and students from the campus donated 43 pints of blood.
Earlier, Incharge Principal, Institute of Nursing, Nighat Parveen gave a brief account of the day-long programme and its societal impact.
Tariq Dev delivered a formal vote of thanks.