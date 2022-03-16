KU's South Campus organises training programme

Anantnag: A 15-day training programme for non-teaching staff of Kashmir University's South Campus started on Wednesday.
Director South Campus Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday inaugurated the programme during which basic computer training shall be imparted to 10 non-teaching employees in the first phase.
The training programme has been organised in collaboration with IT section of South Campus.
"The programme aims to train the unskilled employees of this campus and help them to operate computer systems, browse internet and understand other basic
technicalities which will eventually boost our administrative efficiency in the long run," Dr Khanday said.
Meanwhile, on request of Dr Khanday, the Anantnag district administration deputed a special team of Ayushmann Bharat to make golden cards for students, teaching and non-teaching employees at South Campus. Dr Khanday thanked the district administration for its support.