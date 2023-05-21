KU’s special language translators to translate G20 speeches

Srinagar: To ensure effective communication at the G20 summit, the delegates from foreign countries attending the event at SKICC in Srinagar from May 22 to 24 will benefit from the expertise of special language translators from the University of Kashmir (KU) and various degree colleges of J&K.

With the summit attracting dignitaries from across the world, the inclusion of skilled translators would bridge the language barrier and facilitate seamless discussions during the high-profile event.

A top official said that KU had provided translator teachers for translation of speeches.

“A group of teachers who understand French, German, Arabic, and Persian have been sent for translation of speeches," the KU official said.

He said that the varsity had also kept accommodation available for the guests from outside Kashmir who were associated with the G20 summit.

An official said that the special translators selected from KU and other degree colleges were trained to ensure accurate and timely translation of the G20 speeches.