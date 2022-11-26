KVIB celebrates Constitution Day

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), today celebrated Constitution Day at Sanat Ghar, Bemina. Dr. Hina Shafi, Vice Chairperson J&K KVIB read out the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

The ceremony, also known as “Samvidhan Divas” was held at Direction Office J&K KVIB Sanat Ghar Bemina Srinagar.

The officers and officials of the Board participated and pledged to the Preamble of the Constitution of India enacted on 26 of November, 1949.

The Vice Chairperson further emphasised on the subject “India the - the Mother of Democracy” and directed all the “officers/officials of the Board to work with zeal and zest towards the betterment of the society and integrity of the Nation.”