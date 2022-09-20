KVIC chairman calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, Manoj Kumar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Kumar discussed various matters with the LG including renewal of the lease of the KVIC training center at Pampore, production of bee boxes besides effective implementation of KVIC schemes in J&K.

The spokesman said that discussion was also held on the record achievement in PMEGP in the last fiscal and how it could be implemented more aggressively in the future to create manifold employment opportunities.

He said that in 2021-22, under PMEGP, the KVIC established 21,640 manufacturing and service units in J&K and generated 1.73 lakh new employments in the region.