KVK Ganderbal organises awareness programme on Quality Seed Production in Rice

Srinagar: Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ganderbal organised a training cum awareness programme on Quality Seed Production in Rice under participatory mode at Shuhama.

The training was organised in collaboration with the National Seed Project, SKUAST-K Shalimar. The programme was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K as the Chief Guest and attended by Scientific and Supporting staff of KVK Ganderbal, NSP SKUAST-K, farmers and farm women. At the outset, Dr. Rafiya Munshi, Scientist KVK Ganderbal welcomed the participants. Dr. Eajaz Ahmad Dar, SMS KVK Ganderbal gave a detailed overview of good agronomic practices, soil & water management for higher productivity of rice and described practices like seed bed preparation, transplanting, & fertilizer management. Dr. Dar emphasised the importance of rice in the economy of the state & highlighted the need to become self-sufficient in rice by following scientific methods of Seed Production. Dr. Gowhar Ali, Nodal Officer Seeds, NSP, SKUAST-K Shalimar gave a detailed lecture about ‘Scientific Seed Production in Rice’. He highlighted the seed rate, weed control and optimum geometry for quality seed production. Prof.(Dr.) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K described the pivotal role played by rice in food & livelihood security of the people of J&K. He emphasised the importance of quality seed in enhancing production & highlighted the need of adopting scientific techniques in rice cultivation.