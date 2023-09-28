KVK-Gurez organises programme to boost income opportunities of farmers

Bandipora: Continuing with the series of awareness and popularisation programmes under “Innovative Extension Approaches for Agriculture Development in Jammu and Kashmir” a landmark sub-project under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), KVK Bandipora-II at Dawar Gurez organised a one-day mega awareness programme on “Income and Employment generation in Agriculture through skill and entrepreneurship Development.”

More than 150 farmers including farm women, youth, and members of various SHGs formed under NRLM, officers, officials of various departments participated in this mega event.

Dr. Bilal Ahmad Bhat, Head KVK-Gurez said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K Prof. N A Ganai, the HADP comprising 29 different projects will be a big boon for the farming community of the entire Kashmir valley.

Prof. Masood Salim Mir, Associate Director Research is the chairman of this innovative project and about 21 such programmes have been sanctioned for various KVKs and research stations of the university.

These programmes have been sanctioned with the ultimate aim of strengthening the extension machinery and services in this region so as to ensure that the programmes designed and developed for the farming community reach out to them well in time.