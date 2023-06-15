KVK Shopian holds SAC meeting

At the outset, Dr Shabeer Ahmad Ganie, Scientist Plant Protection initiated the programme by welcoming the gathering.

Officers from the development departments thanked KVK for inviting them in the SAC meeting and gave valuable suggestions and sought collaboration with them.

District Development Commissioner praised KVK Shopian for doing wonderful activities in the district which has augmented the economic condition of farmers at gross root level.

Moreover, he stressed on an integrated farming approach for sustainable agriculture development in the district.