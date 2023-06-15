KVK Shopian holds SAC meeting

Srinagar: The 11th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shopian was held today in Shopian.
District Development Commissioner Faz Lul Haseeb was the Chief Guest of the meeting. Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST- K was Guest of Honour.
The meeting was attended by Prof Mohd Amin Mir Head AARC Pahnoo, Prof. Javid Ahmad Mugloo Head KVK/ETC Pulwama, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Ganie Head KVK Kulgam, Dr Sajad Mohiuddin Head KVK Srinagar, Dr Ishfaq Abidi Head KVK Ganderbal, Dr Istiyaq Ahmad Khan Head KVK Anantnag, Chief Agriculture officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, District Sheep Husbandry officer, Assistant Director Fisheries, scientists of KVK Shopian and progressive farmers of the district.
At the outset, Dr Shabeer Ahmad Ganie, Scientist Plant Protection initiated the programme by welcoming the gathering.
Officers from the development departments thanked KVK for inviting them in the SAC meeting and gave valuable suggestions and sought collaboration with them.
District Development Commissioner praised KVK Shopian for doing wonderful activities in the district which has augmented the economic condition of farmers at gross root level.
Moreover, he stressed on an integrated farming approach for sustainable agriculture development in the district.