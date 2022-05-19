Labour Secy assumes charge

Srinagar: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today took over the charge of Secretary Labour and Employment department.
The staff of the Labour and Employment department welcomed the new Secretary.
He had earlier worked at various important positions in the Government.
He was earlier posted in the Department of Horticulture where he successfully completed his tenure as Director General Horticulture Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhat thanked the staff for the warm welcome and assured that he will work hard for the labour community and will try his best to highlight and resolve genuine issues of the labourers. He further added that all their issues will be prioritised and accordingly redressed.