Labourer electrocuted to death in Kangan

Ganderbal: A labourer was electrocuted to death in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Saturday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that a labourer identified as Ubaid Ahmad Dar, a resident of of Palhalan Pattan, working with a private contractor got electrocuted in Akhal area of Kangan, Ganderbal. He said that soon after the incident the labourer was shifted to SDH Kangan where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

A pal of gloom descended on the area when the body of the deceased labourer reached his native village.