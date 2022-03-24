Lack of bridge in Gurez village | BRO takes note of GK report

Bandipora : The Border roads Organisation (BRO) has taken note of the Greater Kashmir report, wherein the locals of Gurez had shared their ordeal over a lack of bridge in a remote area of the valley.
The BRO had also come to the rescue of a passenger cab stuck in the river due to gushing waters on March 21. In the incident, all were rescued safely.
The locals had claimed that the lack of the bridge was proving to be dangerous and had demanded intervention of the authorities to look into it.
The BRO has said that at the place, there used to be a 40 feet bailey bridge, which, however, was washed away by the water in 2012.
The bridge was located at kilometre 15 on Dawar road over Bomai Nallah, connecting Ninu Baruab, Chatwal Kabul Gali.
The BRO's Road construction Company, General Reserve Engineering Force, (RCC GREF) officials, the Greater Kashmir has learnt, has observed that "the course of the rivulet is changing frequently, and the proposal for the new bridge is recommended, once the course of the rivulet becomes stable".
The BRO said it is now "processing the case for the construction of the bridge for approval of the higher authorities".