LACK OF EVENING PUBLIC TRANSPORT | Commuters suffer in Baramulla

Baramulla: The lack of public transport during evening in Baramulla town is immensely taking toll on commuters.
The locals said that as dawn approaches the public transport disappears from most of the vital routes of Baramulla town, causing immense hardships to the commuters, mostly office-goers, shopkeepers and common people.
The commuters while expressing their anger said that neither district administration nor ARTO is showing interest in resolving the issue. "The non availability of public transport in evening is a big issue in town," said Muhammad Ashraf of Kanispora Baramulla. "We have to wait for hours and at the end rely on private vehicles for a lift," he added.
With the increase in population, Baramulla town has expanded manifold. Scores of families have settled on the periphery of the town. However, despite expansion, the public transport system continue to disappoint locals here. Muhammad Akram, a local resident and shopkeeper by profession said that non availability of public transport is forcing him to close his business establishment early.
"How can a business man continue his business during evening when he has apprehension of not reaching home because of non availability of public transport," said Muhammad Akram and added, "Had the transport facility been available, the matkets across the district would remain abuz with the business activity," added Akram.
Similar, concern was shown by Showkat Ahmad Janwari, who recently shifted to his new house at Varmul Heights, a colony located over a hill lock just eight kms from Baramulla town.
Showkat said they are settled in a colony which is developed by all means. However, the issue of lack of non availability of public transport during evening hours has turned their life miserable.
"I am a shopkeeper and often return by evening to my home. It is extremely difficult for me to catch public transport especially after evening. I realise the decision of settling at a place where administration fails to provide basic services is completely futile," said Showkat.
Notably, as compared to other parts of Baramulla district, the Baramulla town is a cup shaped town surrounded by mountains. It has less area compared to Sopore town.
Under such circumstances some people constructed new house in adjacent places like Sheeri, Delina, Janbazpora and other adjacent villages. However, lack of public transport in the evening is adding to their hardships and most of them had remorse of their decision of settling at such places though being close to the town.
The affected residents have urged the Baramulla district administration to look in to the issue so that they are not subjected to such hardships.