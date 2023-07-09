LACK OF EVENING PUBLIC TRANSPORT | Commuters suffer in Baramulla

"How can a business man continue his business during evening when he has apprehension of not reaching home because of non availability of public transport," said Muhammad Akram and added, "Had the transport facility been available, the matkets across the district would remain abuz with the business activity," added Akram.

Similar, concern was shown by Showkat Ahmad Janwari, who recently shifted to his new house at Varmul Heights, a colony located over a hill lock just eight kms from Baramulla town.

Showkat said they are settled in a colony which is developed by all means. However, the issue of lack of non availability of public transport during evening hours has turned their life miserable.

"I am a shopkeeper and often return by evening to my home. It is extremely difficult for me to catch public transport especially after evening. I realise the decision of settling at a place where administration fails to provide basic services is completely futile," said Showkat.

Notably, as compared to other parts of Baramulla district, the Baramulla town is a cup shaped town surrounded by mountains. It has less area compared to Sopore town.

Under such circumstances some people constructed new house in adjacent places like Sheeri, Delina, Janbazpora and other adjacent villages. However, lack of public transport in the evening is adding to their hardships and most of them had remorse of their decision of settling at such places though being close to the town.

The affected residents have urged the Baramulla district administration to look in to the issue so that they are not subjected to such hardships.