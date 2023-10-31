Lack of libraries, less literary events seen reasons behind decline in reading culture

Shopian: Khufiya, a recent Bollywood film by Vishal Bhardwaj evoked Raja Zaid’s interest in reading Escape to Nowhere, an espionage fiction authored by Amar Bushan.

Zaid, a young university student visited a nearby book shop in his hometown of Shopian but could not find the book. One by one he visited at least 10 book stores in the town, but to no avail.

“The shelves of all book shops were stuffed with text books only,” said Zaid.

The literary landscape of the district shines with the works of luminaries like Naji Munawar, Shameem Ahmad Shameem, Amin Kamil, Abdul Sattar Ranjoor, Arjun Dev Majboor and others.

However, it is symptomatic of people losing their interest in book reading the way literary works of prominent poets and writers are vanishing from the major book stores.

Nasir Amin, owner of Unique Bookshop and Stationary says that when he established the shop a few years ago, he made available magnum opus of some literary giants. However, he did not find any buyers, spurring him to stop the sale of such books.