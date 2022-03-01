Lack of mobile connectivity irks Salamabad- Dachna residents

Baramulla: The residents of Salamabad - Dachna in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have expressed strong resentment over the lack of mobile network connectivity in the area.
The residents said that despite mobile towers being installed in the area, the mobile service network connectivity is not available with the result the locals here especially students face immense hardships.
“The inhabitants of our village are not connected digitally. The lack of mobile network service has pushed us to stone age era.
We are unable to get connected with out near and dear once,” said Muhammad Ashraf of village Saran of Salamabad Dachna.
The locals said that in case of urgency, the residents here have to travel several kilometres to make a phone call. They said the situation turns ugly in case there is some adversity like some mishap, fire incident or any other issue of great importance.
“In this digital era, when internet and mobile phone connectivity is an integral part of our lives, the people here are struggling for mobile network connectivity. The lack of mobile network connectivity is keeping us away from so many government sponsored schemes aimed to the upliftment of village people,” said Fayaz Ahmad a local resident.
Ashiq Hussain, a student from Saran village while sharing his ordeal said that during the peak of Covid 19 pandemic, the students of this village had to trek several kms to reach to a certain area of a mountain where only they could catch signal. The hectic process barred so many students from online classes.
“The authorities need to understand our plight,” said Fayaz Ahmad. “We appeal to Governor administration to intervene in the matter so that students of this area don’t remain aloof to the digital era,” added Fayaz.