Lack of mobile connectivity irks Salamabad- Dachna residents

Baramulla: The residents of Salamabad - Dachna in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have expressed strong resentment over the lack of mobile network connectivity in the area.

The residents said that despite mobile towers being installed in the area, the mobile service network connectivity is not available with the result the locals here especially students face immense hardships.

“The inhabitants of our village are not connected digitally. The lack of mobile network service has pushed us to stone age era.