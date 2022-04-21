Lack of motorable road to Pulwama school forces students to travel on muddy track

Pulwama: Students are forced to walk on a muddy track due to the lack of motorable road to the Government Higher school Laam in Tral.
Belying the claims of authorities to provide all facilities for the educational institutions, the students of Govt Higher school Laam in Tral area of Pulwama district are forced to walk through a muddy path to reach the school.
School students have to walk daily uphill to their school on a muddy path. This was due to the fact that a proper road has not been developed by the authorities yet.
The school has more than one hundred students who come from different villages including Sofigund, Khana Gund, Darganigund, Guntango, Soinad, Zisbal, Nagnad and Lam.
The school is on a hilly area about half a mile away from the village with no motor able road due to which students face difficulties to reach school especially during rains.
"We face a lot of difficulties to reach school. The way to school is slippery and full of mud. Our uniform and shoes get dirty and full of mud while reaching school" said Bila Ahmad Dar, a student of the school.
"Sometimes students fall due to slippery conditions as they then return back to home" he added.
The students complained that most of the time they get dirty with mud and the female students are the worst sufferers.
Locals said that the school is on a hillside but the road is yet to be constructed.
"Our children are facing a lot of problems. It is injustice to our children. The authorities must have constructed a proper road to the school. We even requested the authorities several times but no one pays any heed," many locals complained.
When contacted the Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral Shabir Raina said, "Yes we know about the issue and it will be resolved soon. The road to school will be constructed soon".