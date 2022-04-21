Lack of motorable road to Pulwama school forces students to travel on muddy track

Pulwama: Students are forced to walk on a muddy track due to the lack of motorable road to the Government Higher school Laam in Tral.

Belying the claims of authorities to provide all facilities for the educational institutions, the students of Govt Higher school Laam in Tral area of Pulwama district are forced to walk through a muddy path to reach the school.

School students have to walk daily uphill to their school on a muddy path. This was due to the fact that a proper road has not been developed by the authorities yet.