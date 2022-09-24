‘Lack of NCC training facility in south Kashmir affects participation of children’

Maj Gen Tejinder Kumar apprised the attendees that since there is no suitable NCC training facility in the region the cadets of South Kashmir are required to travel far away from their homes to attend NCC training camps which leads to additional travelling time and avoidable loss of academic days.

Moreover the parents are also hesitant to send their children far away from home, hence participation from cadets is also negatively affected. Thus with the aim of facilitating NCC training for children of South Kashmir closer to their home, it is imperative that such camps are conducted in the region.

He requested district administration Anantnag to provide a suitable training area in the region as soon as possible.

The proposal was agreed by Gulzar Ahmad, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, who attended the program. Brigadier KS Kalsi Group Cdr NCC Group Srinagar apprised the attendees that the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has already agreed to provide suitable land as required for construction of a fully equipped NCC training node in the area, where such NCC training camps can be conducted. The initiative was highly appreciated by all the attendees and they unanimously supported the same.