Lack of proper roads from Sempora to Khrew leaves residents fuming

Representational ImageFile/GK
Srinagar: Lack of proper roads from Sempora to Khrew has left residents fuming.

According to local people the main road from Sempora to Khrew has become a nuisance and inconvenient for a large chunk of society, including thousands of employees of different departments who have to commute daily.

Residents said that people get stuck for hours  as the road  remains choked at Balhama and  the narrow roads of Wuyan and Khrew areas  “remain occupied by  parked trucks, tippers and other vehicles of locals, resulting in traffic jams.”

