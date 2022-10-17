Lack of proper roads from Sempora to Khrew leaves residents fuming

Srinagar: Lack of proper roads from Sempora to Khrew has left residents fuming.

According to local people the main road from Sempora to Khrew has become a nuisance and inconvenient for a large chunk of society, including thousands of employees of different departments who have to commute daily.

Residents said that people get stuck for hours as the road remains choked at Balhama and the narrow roads of Wuyan and Khrew areas “remain occupied by parked trucks, tippers and other vehicles of locals, resulting in traffic jams.”