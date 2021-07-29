Ladakh admin notifies SOPs for reopening higher education institutions

Ganderbal: The administration of Ladakh Thursday issued guidelines for the reopening of the higher education institutions including for academic activities.

Secretary, Higher Education, Padma Angmo notified the SOPs for the reopening of higher educational institutions in Ladakh from August 2.

“It is hereby ordered that all the higher educational institutions in Ladakh may consider reopening for on-site classes from August 2 with strict adherence to the SOPs regarding Covid-19 management issued from time to time by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and Ladakh Disaster Management Authority,” reads an order.

“Academic calendar should be planned in a manner to avoid overcrowding, congregation at all times and classes to be scheduled in a staggered manner. All the students and faculty and staff should make use of Arogya Setu App,” the order said.