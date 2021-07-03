Ladakh reports 11 new coronavirus cases

Leh, July 3:Ladakh recorded 11 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 20,101, while 34 patients were discharged after being cured as the overall recoveries rose to 19,658, officials said Saturday.

There has been no Covid-related death in Ladakh for the last 13 days, they said. So far, 202 people -- 58 in Kargil and 144 in Leh -- have died due to the virus in Ladakh, they said.

Of the new cases, nine were reported from Leh and two from Kargil.