Ladakh University to resolve 'pending exam issues' with KU

The University of Ladakh has deputed a team of officers to the University of Kashmir to resolve pending examination issues with the varsity authorities.

An order issued by Registrar Ladakh University said the Controller of Examinations, University of Ladakh is deputed to University of Kashmir along with Junior Assistant Leh Campus for resolution of examination related matters and discrepancies of students of Ladakh.

The order has been issued pursuant to the decision taken in the University Council meeting held on January 15 this year.

“They shall visit Srinagar (J&K) in the last week of January, 2022 and pursue in University of Kashmir the examination-related matters of KU-registered students of the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the order said.