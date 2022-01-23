Ladakh University to resolve 'pending exam issues' with KU

The University of Ladakh has deputed a team of officers to the University of Kashmir to resolve pending examination issues with the varsity authorities.
An order issued by Registrar Ladakh University said the Controller of Examinations, University of Ladakh is deputed to University of Kashmir along with Junior Assistant Leh Campus for resolution of examination related matters and discrepancies of students of Ladakh.
The order has been issued pursuant to the decision taken in the University Council meeting held on January 15 this year.
“They shall visit Srinagar (J&K) in the last week of January, 2022 and pursue in University of Kashmir the examination-related matters of KU-registered students of the Union Territory of Ladakh,” the order said.
As per the order, the Controller of Examinations will also take up all the cases of discrepancies of results of students of Ladakh with the Controller of Examinations, University of Kashmir in order to resolve all the pending matters at the earliest.
A top official in the University said there have been some lingering issues, including pending results of some backlog candidates for which the examinations were held before August 2019 when the Leh and Kargil campuses were part of Kashmir University (KU) with regard to conduct of examinations.
“Following the takeover of the two campuses of University of Kashmir by Ladakh University, some issues cropped up vis-a-vis examinations and results of backlog candidates which have remained unresolved till date,” he said.
Controller of Examination KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said some backlog cases of undergraduate students of Ladakh University, were pending with the Kashmir University.
“Basically these students appeared in their exams before August 2019 and were affiliated with KU. The issues are still pending as the Ladakh University sent us the award sheets of these students in piecemeal,” Prof. Nawchoo said.
He said the system engineers of the examination department at KU were compiling the data of all these students and all pending issues will be resolved.
“We have already resolved various issues in the past as well. There are no such issues of regular students pending with KU examination department. Only a few backlog cases are pending,” he said.