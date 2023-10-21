Lalpora villagers demand additional electric transformer

Kupwara: The residents of new colony Kalipora Lalpora in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district have demanded an additional electric transformer so that the hardships being faced by them may end.

The people of the area said that only one electric transformer was operational for over two hundred households which gets damaged more often and can’t bear the load.

“Since our colony is located at the tail end of the village, we are also suffering due to low voltage. During the previous winter our transformer got damaged over six times and every time we were without electricity for more than twenty days,” they added.

The residents said that they have brought this issue into the notice of concerned officials numerous times but nothing concrete has been done so far.

They have now sought immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan in this regard so that the miseries being faced by people may end.